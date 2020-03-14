Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $258,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after buying an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,181,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,409,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,836,000 after buying an additional 388,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.30.

ACN stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

