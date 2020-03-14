Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.30.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 52-week low of $147.08 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

