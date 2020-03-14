Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) PT Lowered to $128.00 at HC Wainwright

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.07.

XLRN opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock worth $838,533 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,173,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

