Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of ACHC opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,028,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

