Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE AOD opened at $6.59 on Friday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.