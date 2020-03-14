Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

FCO opened at $6.18 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

