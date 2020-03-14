Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 31st

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

