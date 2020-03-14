Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.73.

ANF opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $707.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,099.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

