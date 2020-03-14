Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $333,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 269,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,099.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $707.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

