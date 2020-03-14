Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,188

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered Abcam to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($16.97) price target (down from GBX 1,370 ($18.02)) on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,305.60 ($17.17).

Shares of LON ABC opened at GBX 1,079 ($14.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 49.50. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,263.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 3.55 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Abcam’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

