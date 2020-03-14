879 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. BidaskClub downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.25, for a total value of $1,490,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $30,771,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,682 shares of company stock worth $44,665,534 over the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

