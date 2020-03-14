5,884 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,779,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,633,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 721,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after acquiring an additional 715,920 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $10,689,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 336,352 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

