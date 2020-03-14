5,247 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HSBC by 135.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.05%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.18%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

