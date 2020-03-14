50,793 Shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Consolidated Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 63.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.20 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

