323 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $414.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $603.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $390.02 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.54.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.93, for a total value of $5,672,007.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,743.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,817 shares of company stock worth $50,974,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

