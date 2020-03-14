250,000 Shares in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,000. TCF Financial accounts for 2.0% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.16% of TCF Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in TCF Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCF opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCF shares. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

