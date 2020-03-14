20,200 Shares in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 471.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBSS. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

