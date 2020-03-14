$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIIV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

IIIV opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 638,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 291,741 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 355,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.