Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.29–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $239-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.06 million.Zuora also updated its FY21 guidance to $(0.29)-(0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 104,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Zuora has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $165,387. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

