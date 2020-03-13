Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.11–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.5-56.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.21 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.29–0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Zuora stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $165,387. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

