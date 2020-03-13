Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $897,375.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $897,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00.

ZM opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $129.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,368.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. ValuEngine upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

