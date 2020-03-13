Zilla (ZLA) Market Capitalization Tops $176,989.28

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 54.2% lower against the US dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $176,989.28 and approximately $6,115.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.20 or 0.02062773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00189685 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 231.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00042520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00023370 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

