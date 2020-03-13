Zero Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $66,427.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00493185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00117583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00112157 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,333,732 coins and its circulating supply is 8,286,621 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

