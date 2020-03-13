Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €51.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.49 ($52.89).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €32.63 ($37.94) on Monday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.67.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

