Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. Zagg also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.50 EPS.

ZAGG stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.16). Zagg had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZAGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

