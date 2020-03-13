Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to “Hold”

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TCPC. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

TCPC opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.68. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $144,625. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

