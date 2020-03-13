Zacks Investment Research Comments on Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OPNT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

