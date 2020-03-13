Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.83 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $21.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.77 billion to $22.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $23.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.76.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,845.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

