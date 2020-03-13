Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). HighPoint Resources posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 29.79%.

HPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 615,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 199,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

