Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.