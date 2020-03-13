Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s earnings. Schweitzer-Mauduit International reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schweitzer-Mauduit International.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWM shares. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of SWM opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $888.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

