Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCUL. ValuEngine downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.33.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

