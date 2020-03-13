Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,568.21% and a negative return on equity of 167.03%.

XERS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 9,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,688. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.46. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XERS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $52,167.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.