Xcel Energy’s (XEL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 97,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.