WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. WP Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 202.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect WP Carey to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get WP Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.