Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 220,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $81,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of WOR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.