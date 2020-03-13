Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Morgan Stanley

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 54,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Bossone acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $110,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 325,628 shares of company stock worth $1,378,944. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,039,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

