Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.33% of Winmark worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WINA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WINA. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

WINA stock traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.84. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,216. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $158.30 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 494.54% and a net margin of 43.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.