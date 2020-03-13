William Blair Comments on Stitch Fix Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.47%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 184,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

