William Blair Comments on SP Plus Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SP. Sidoti reduced their price target on SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $828.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,014 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SP Plus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 889,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in SP Plus by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

