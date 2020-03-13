Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.42. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.25 and a 52 week high of C$5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.39 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.72%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 704,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.