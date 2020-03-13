Wells Fargo & Co Trims Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Target Price to $43.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPC. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.