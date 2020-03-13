Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $55.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE ORCL traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.47. 525,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,846,437. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

