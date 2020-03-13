Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a top pick rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,593.63 ($20.96).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group stock opened at GBX 898.60 ($11.82) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,328.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,412.76. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 950.20 ($12.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.42%.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.