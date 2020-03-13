Warburg Research Reiterates €89.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €89.44 ($104.00).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €82.96 ($96.47) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.68 and a 200-day moving average of €89.25.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

