Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €39.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.08 ($41.96).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €20.86 ($24.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.71. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

