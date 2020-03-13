Walter Rusnak Buys 1,000 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $13,050.00.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Walter Rusnak acquired 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $13,980.00.

Shares of PBHC opened at $12.40 on Friday. Pathfinder Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

