Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Argus from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.59.

DIS traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,622,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

