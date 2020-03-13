Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 849,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $53.74 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a current ratio of 136.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.83.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

