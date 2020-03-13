Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) PT Lowered to $11.00

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of WDR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.42. 1,060,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,528. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $789.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

